Lahore: Months after the T20 World Cup game between India and Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Afridi went on to hail the then India captain Virat Kohli. In a recent interview on Cricbuzz, the left-arm pacer said that the idea was not to bowl straight and mix it up as the leg-side boundary was small in Dubai.

“The end I was bowling from, the leg-side boundary was smaller, say about 60-65 meter only. If I had bowled straight and fast at him [Virat Kohli], he would have flicked me or pulled me for runs. So I wanted to mix things up and bowl a slow bouncer at him, so that it would have been difficult for him to go leg-side. Luckily for me, the ball gripped and he got out. Aur mera time bhi accha thha. (laughs). I admire Virat Kohli a lot, he’s one of the best around,” Afridi said.