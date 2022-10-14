New Delhi: Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi has left for Australia after completing his rehabilitation in London. Afridi took to social media and posted a pic with physios while thanking them for their support in his recovery. Shaheen was being monitored by the Crystal Palace team in the British capital. The seamer picked up a knee injury while playing against Sri Lanka in August this year.

Shaheen is one of Pakistan’s best pacers and his injury was a big blow to the Men in Green. There were doubts if the left-arm seamer will recover before the blockbuster clash with India in the T20 World Cup. However, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja confirmed that Shaheen is recovering well and will feature in their T20 World Cup opener against India.

“Shaheen se mere parso baat hui thi. Woh kehe rahein hain ki baare arse me nehi huya hu. So progress bohit acha hain. Doctors ne videos bhijwayi hui he. 90 per cent pe hain. Wohi samajhte he ki woh fit he and battle ready honge. Kyunki yeh knee injury jo hotein he woh baare technical and nazuk hotein he. So humara yeh opinion tha ki jab tak woh 110 per cent fit na ho jae hum risk nehi lenge. But Shaheen kehe rahe hain ji iss waqt woh 110 per cent fit he. Aur bole ki woh practice matches khelenge and India keliye bilkul taiyar rahunga,” he said.

Afridi was the star of Pakistan’s magnificent win over India in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup. The seamer ran though the Indian top order, setting up a brilliant win for Pakistan. With Afridi back, Pakistan will step in the contest with a far superior bowling lineup, comprising Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

India, meanwhile, are sweating over the form of their bowlers. Also, they have lost their best pacer, Jasprit Bumrah due to injury. Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bumrah in the squad. India take on Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.