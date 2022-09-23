Karachi: Star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took a sarcastic jibe at Babar Azam on social media after the captain scored a remarkable century to take Pakistan to a 10-wicket victory over England in the second T20I of the seven-match series. However, cricket fans on Twitter didn’t take it well and advised the bowler to focus on his recovery and bowling.

The win at the National Stadium in Karachi helped Pakistan level the series 1-1 and stay confident before the third match. Mohammad Rizwan (88 not out) also played well and supported his captain in the middle.

I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let’s make this a movement. Nahi? ? Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team. ? pic.twitter.com/Q9aKqo3iDm Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 22, 2022

“I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let’s make this a movement. Nahi? Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team,” Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted.

u should focus on ur recovery n games..this is none of ur business bro..awam izat b deti h aur cricise krna un ka haq h.. Afshan Haider (@afshanhaider512) September 22, 2022

After the tweet, the Pakistani fast bowler got a lot of replies on his tweet. A useR wrote, “You should focus on ur recovery n games..this is none of ur business bro..awam izat b deti h aur cricise krna un ka haq h..”

Shaheen, we love you. But please, focus on the game. Back your team, but don’t belittle criticism. Don’t go your FIL route. Zuhair Abbasi (@zuhair_abbasi) September 22, 2022

Another fan tweeted, “Shaheen, we love you. But please, focus on the game. Back your team, but don’t belittle criticism. Don’t go your FIL route.”

See more reactions:

jnab aapki bowling kaafi wahiyaat hai aap uspe tawajjo kijiye tweet tou baadme bhi kr skte (@CLlFFBOOTH) September 23, 2022

Baijaan jaldi theek hoyen. Rohit intezaar kar raha hai aapko tagra phainta lagane ka Nikhil. (@fundoozx) September 22, 2022