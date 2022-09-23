<strong>Karachi:</strong> Star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took a sarcastic jibe at Babar Azam on social media after the captain scored a remarkable century to take Pakistan to a 10-wicket victory over England in the second T20I of the seven-match series. However, cricket fans on Twitter didn't take it well and advised the bowler to focus on his recovery and bowling. <p></p> <p></p>The win at the National Stadium in Karachi helped Pakistan level the series 1-1 and stay confident before the third match. Mohammad Rizwan (88 not out) also played well and supported his captain in the middle. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan <a href="https://twitter.com/babarazam258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@babarazam258</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/iMRizwanPak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iMRizwanPak</a>. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let's make this a movement. Nahi? ?</p> <p></p>Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team. ? <a href="https://t.co/Q9aKqo3iDm">pic.twitter.com/Q9aKqo3iDm</a> <p></p> <p></p> Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) <a href="https://twitter.com/iShaheenAfridi/status/1573011176086200326?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let's make this a movement. Nahi? Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team," Shaheen Shah Afridi tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">u should focus on ur recovery n games..this is none of ur business bro..awam izat b deti h aur cricise krna un ka haq h..</p> <p></p> Afshan Haider (@afshanhaider512) <a href="https://twitter.com/afshanhaider512/status/1573011844285235201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>After the tweet, the Pakistani fast bowler got a lot of replies on his tweet. A useR wrote, "You should focus on ur recovery n games..this is none of ur business bro..awam izat b deti h aur cricise krna un ka haq h.." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shaheen, we love you. But please, focus on the game. Back your team, but don't belittle criticism. Don't go your FIL route.</p> <p></p> Zuhair Abbasi (@zuhair_abbasi) <a href="https://twitter.com/zuhair_abbasi/status/1573023314519494657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Another fan tweeted, "Shaheen, we love you. But please, focus on the game. Back your team, but don't belittle criticism. Don't go your FIL route." <p></p> <p></p>See more reactions: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">jnab aapki bowling kaafi wahiyaat hai aap uspe tawajjo kijiye tweet tou baadme bhi kr skte</p> <p></p> (@CLlFFBOOTH) <a href="https://twitter.com/CLlFFBOOTH/status/1573175332387319808?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">Aqib javed <a href="https://t.co/EsC2KnqGYc">pic.twitter.com/EsC2KnqGYc</a></p> <p></p> Procrastination \_( )_/ (@Bejuttt) <a href="https://twitter.com/Bejuttt/status/1573018341257641984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Baijaan jaldi theek hoyen. Rohit intezaar kar raha hai aapko tagra phainta lagane ka</p> <p></p> Nikhil. (@fundoozx) <a href="https://twitter.com/fundoozx/status/1573014711972478978?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 22, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">Comedy ke chakkar me waise sahi baat likh di upr wale paragraph me? <p></p>Middle order sidha WC me test hoga</p> <p></p> YouAreWrong (@huihui_____) <a href="https://twitter.com/huihui_____/status/1573153599349301248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>