Shaheen Afridi To Complete Rehabilitation In London, Pakistan Cricket Board Announced

Dubai: Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi will complete his rehabilitation in London, The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday. While speaking about the bowler’s health, the PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said, “Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there.”

“The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

Shaheen will stay under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory under the guidance of London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal. Dr Imtiaz has remained the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club Since 2016 and Dr Zafar has been the Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015. He has also worked with cricket clubs like Kent County Cricket Club and world-renowned football clubs like Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC.

Shaheen got ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to the PCL injury he picked up while playing the first Test against Sri Lanka in July. Though the 22-years-old will the complete Asia Cup tournament, he was seen cheering for his team in the India-Pakistan clash from the audience corner.

The youngster is expected to regain complete fitness and will be seen delivering his spell in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. But his comeback to the cricket field will be decided by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.