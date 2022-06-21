Shahid Afridi Acknowledges India’s Influence On World Cricket

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earned Rs 48,390 crore after selling the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights for the 2023-2027 cycle in the recently concluded auction. The bids clearly showed India’s influence in world cricket and now former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also acknowledged it.

In the auction, Disney Star retained TV rights while Viacom18 bagged the digital property for the Indian subcontinent. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had informed about the winners of different packages and the respective amount for bagging the rights. Disney Star retained TV rights (Package A) for 23,575 crores while Viacom18 bagged the digital property for 23,758 cr (Package B & C). Viacom 18 also got the rights for Aus, SA, and UK regions in Package D while Times got the MENA and US.

After the auction, Jay Shah confirmed that the IPL will have a two-and-a-half-month window in ICC’s next Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle which will heavily affect the international cricket as well as the Pakistan FTP schedule.

Shahid Afridi has also shared his opinion about BCCI’s plans in a recent interview with Pakistan TV channel SAMAA TV. He said that India is dominant enough to extend the time frame of the league and eventually everything comes down to the market and the economy.

“It all comes down to the market and the economy. The biggest [cricket] market is India. Whatever they will say will happen,” said Shahid Afridi.

The overall deal for the new cycle is 2.96 times more than the previous deal, which had gone for 16,347.5 crores at the time. The 2023 and 24 seasons will have 74 games, while the 2025 and 26 seasons will have 84 each. The final year of the deal, in 2027, will have a maximum of 94 matches. The old cycle had only 60 games per season.

Pakistani players do not play in the IPL due to various political differences between the nations.