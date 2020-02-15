Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan took to Twitter and replied to former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who asked for name recommendations from his fans. In his tweet, Afridi asked fans to give a suggestion of names beginning with the letter ‘A’.

His tweet read, “This one’s for my fans: As you can see there’s a trend of my daughter’s names beginning with the letter ‘A’. Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with ‘A’ .the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling!”

The Afghanistan leg-spinner suggested Afridi should name his daughter ‘Aafreen’ which means brave.

Aafreen. Means Brave 😊 Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 15, 2020

Afridi became the father of a baby girl for the fifth time. To share the good news with his well-wishers and fans he took to Twitter. Afridi tweeted: “The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me…already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah.”