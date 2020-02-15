Afghanistan cricketer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Rashid-Khan">Rashid Khan</a> took to Twitter and replied to former Pakistan cricketer <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Shahid-Afridi">Shahid Afridi</a>, who asked for name recommendations from his fans. In his tweet, Afridi asked fans to give a suggestion of names beginning with the letter 'A'. <p></p> <p></p>His tweet read, "This one's for my fans: As you can see there's a trend of my daughter's names beginning with the letter 'A'. Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with 'A' .the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling!" <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This one's for my fans &#x1f618;: <p></p>As you can see there's a trend of my daughter's names beginning with the letter 'A' &#x263a;. Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with 'A'....the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling! #Aqsa#Ansha#Ajwa#Asmara#A....</p> <p></p> Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial/status/1228630255587463168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The Afghanistan leg-spinner suggested Afridi should name his daughter 'Aafreen' which means brave. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Aafreen. Means Brave &#x1f60a;</p> <p></p> Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) <a href="https://twitter.com/rashidkhan_19/status/1228632911512866822?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Afridi became the father of a baby girl for the fifth time. To share the good news with his well-wishers and fans he took to Twitter. Afridi tweeted: "The Almighty's infinite blessings &amp; mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah." <p></p><div data-desc-second="descsecond"> <p></p><div class="SandboxRoot env-bp-350" data-twitter-event-id="0"> <p></p><div id="twitter-widget-1" class="EmbeddedTweet EmbeddedTweet--cta js-clickToOpenTarget" lang="en" data-click-to-open-target="https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial/status/1228358607948984322" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="2"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweetContainer"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweet"> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Almighty's infinite blessings &amp; mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FourbecomeFive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FourbecomeFive</a> <a href="https://t.co/Yb4ikjghGC">pic.twitter.com/Yb4ikjghGC</a></p> <p></p> Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial/status/1228358607948984322?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In his illustrious career spanning over two decades, Afridi played 27 Tests and 398 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 99 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The 45-year-old amassed 8,064 runs in ODIs, 1,716 runs in Tests and 1,416 in T20Is. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>