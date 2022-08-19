New Delhi: India and Pakistan are set to cross swords on August 28 in their opening fixture of the Asia Cup 2022. The border tensions between India and Pakistan have dented the sporting ties between the nations. The two teams only face each other in multinational events. The last bilateral series between the country dates back to 2012-2013 when Pakistan toured India for a short ODI and T20I series.

However, the stained relationship between the countries has not affected the cricketers from both nations. Several Indian and Pakistani cricketers are good friends outside the field. When the Indian team toured Pakistan in the 2004 series, Pakistan fans welcomed the players with open arms and the same was the case when Pakistan toured India.

Unfortunately, things have changed drastically, but players remain to be close friends. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is good friend with Shahid Afridi. Ahead of the blockbuster IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash, Star Sports, the official broadcaster, started a series on its YouTube channel where players from both countries shared their memories about IND vs PAK clashes. Harbhajan Singh spoke on Shahid Afridi and revealed that the all-rounder is a kind hearted soul and used to bring gifts for his friends in the Indian team.

“I had friends in the Pakistan team as well. They used to bring me Punjabi dramas and Peshwari jutti. Lala (Afridi) used to bring me those things,” said the former India off-spinner.

Harbhajan also opened up on his relationship with former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and revealed that they used to talk about bowling after the matches. “I was friends with Saqlain Mushtaq. I used to discuss cricket with him. After him, I met their whole team. I remember the 1999 Test against Pakistan in Delhi where Anil bhai took 10 wickets. I was also playing in that game. That was the only time when I felt relieved I didn’t get a wicket. Because taking 10 wickets is a big deal. After he took 6-7 wickets, I was like, ‘I hope I don’t get a wicket. He should get all the wickets now’,” Harbhajan recalled.