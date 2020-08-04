Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi - who has had a sour history with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir - has once again spoken on his equation with the Indian. Afridi feels off-the-field, everyone should be friends. In the YouTube video, he also speaks of the Kashmir issue and the raging Babar Azam versus Virat Kohli debate. <p></p> <p></p>Claiming that he believes in humanity, Afridi said that one should always speak the truth when asked about Kashmir and his love for the people living there. <p></p> <p></p>"One should always speak the truth, no matter what happens. I believe humanity is above everything else which is why I don't shy away from voicing my opinion, even if it involves India," he said. <p></p> <p></p>"Such things shouldn't influence your daily life and outside the field, we should all be good friends," he said while asked about his bitter rapport with Gambhir. <p></p> <p></p>Hoping that Babar would soon start winning games on his own, Afridi said comparisons with Kohli should not be made as that may create added pressure on the cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>"Babar Azam is the backbone of Pakistan team and I don't think he feels the pressure of being constantly compared with Virat Kohli," he said. "I'm hopeful that Babar will start winning matches for Pakistan single-handedly, soon." <p></p> <p></p>From doing good charitable work to being active on social media, Afridi has been keeping himself busy during the pandemic.