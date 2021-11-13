Mumbai: Days after the Indian board officially announced that Rohit Sharma would take over from Virat Kohli as T20 captain, ex-Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has reacted to the change. Hailing Rohit for his calm demeanor, Afridi recalled having played alongside him at the Deccan Chargers. Afridi also pointed out that, unlike Kohli, Rohit shows aggression only when needed.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi said, “As far as Rohit is concerned, this was on the cards. I have played with him for a year (at Deccan Chargers). He is an outstanding player with terrific shot selection. He stays relaxed where required and shows aggression when needed to as well. We will see both sides.”

Afridi also reckoned it was just a matter of time that Rohit would take over. “Like I said, this captaincy move was bound to happen. He should definitely be given a chance”, he further added.

Afridi also reckoned that the change of captaincy would relieve Kohli of the immense pressure which would be good for him.

“I think Virat should take the decision to continue as only a player. There will be relatively less pressure, he has played plenty of cricket too. He will enjoy his cricket and batting because captaining a team is not easy, especially in countries like India and Pakistan. As long as you are captaining well, things go smooth”, he stated.

During India’s forgetful campaign in the T20 WC, Rohit completed 3000 T20I runs and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Kohli is at the top of the tally with 3227 runs, which is followed by New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Rohit with 3115 and 3008 runs respectively.