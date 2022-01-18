<strong>Lahore:</strong> Wishes and reactions have been pouring in ever since Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's Test captain following the loss against South Africa recently. Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has broken his silence and reacted to Kohli's call. Calling it the right decision, Afridi reckons there comes a time when it is tough to handle the pressure. The ex-Pakistan legend also hoped Kohli could now enjoy his cricket as a batter. <p></p> <p></p>"It's fine in my opinion. Virat has played enough cricket and led the team well. And I believe this is the correct decision. There comes a stage where you can't handle pressure, and because of it, your own performances get affected. So, I think he has captained for a long time and at a great level. As a batsman, it's time he enjoys his cricket," Afridi said on the show <i>'Game Set Match'</i> on <i>Samaa TV</i>. <p></p><div class="adHeight313"> <p></p><div id="adslot3" class="storyAd ht-dfp-ad" data-google-query-id="CLyk58ehuvUCFcWIZgIdPk4Pxg"></div> <p></p></div>