Lahore: Wishes and reactions have been pouring in ever since Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India’s Test captain following the loss against South Africa recently. Ex-Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has broken his silence and reacted to Kohli’s call. Calling it the right decision, Afridi reckons there comes a time when it is tough to handle the pressure. The ex-Pakistan legend also hoped Kohli could now enjoy his cricket as a batter.

“It’s fine in my opinion. Virat has played enough cricket and led the team well. And I believe this is the correct decision. There comes a stage where you can’t handle pressure, and because of it, your own performances get affected. So, I think he has captained for a long time and at a great level. As a batsman, it’s time he enjoys his cricket,” Afridi said on the show ‘Game Set Match’ on Samaa TV.