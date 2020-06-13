Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus. Afridi shared the piece of news with his fans as he took to Twitter and made the announcement. He claimed he felt unwell since Thursday and now ‘get well soon’ messages are pouring in from all quarters. A few Pakistan cricketers have already wished him a speedy recovery.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi wrote on Twitter.

Here is how cricket fraternity reacted:

Wish you speedy recovery Lala,get well soon … Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) June 13, 2020

Get well soon, Lala. Prayers for your speedy recovery. Allah aap ko sehat de. Ameen. Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 13, 2020

Get well soon Shahid Bhai. Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 13, 2020

Prayers are with you Lala 🤲🏼🤲🏼 Get well soon inshaAllah. Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) June 13, 2020

Get well soon. Javeria Siddique (@javerias) June 13, 2020

Get well soon. Usama Qureshi (@UsamaQureshy) June 13, 2020

Sending prayers your way. Allah jald sehatyaab karay Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) June 13, 2020

Lala prayers for you always. Stay blessed & recover quickly. Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) June 13, 2020

Get well soon omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) June 13, 2020

Bhai get well soon. Paiso ki darkaar ho toh yuvi bhajji se maang lena.. God bless.. Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 13, 2020

Earlier, Afridi had been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. His Foundation has been helping the needy with essential commodities during the pandemic in Pakistan.

He also got into a controversy when he spoke ill about the Indian Prime Minister and Kashmir during one of his visits near the border to interact with the soldiers. His statements hurt the sentiments of the Indians and ex-cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh condemned his speech as well.