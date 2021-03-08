Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday announced his daughter is set to be engaged to current national team fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. Afridi revealed that Shaheen’s family approached his family with the proposal and that they are in touch.

“Shaheen’s family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” Afridi posted on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, PTI had also reported that Afridi’s daughter is indeed going to be engaged with the 20-year-old. “Both families have reached a decision and my daughter is going to be engaged to Shaheen,” Afridi was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan also confirmed the proposal has been accepted. “We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon,” he said.

Both Afridi and Shaheen featured in the Pakistan Super League which was postponed last week after multiple cases of coronavirus outbreak.

Afridi is a celebrated Pakistan allrounder who announced himself to the world with a stunning 37-ball century in only his second ODI vs Sri Lanka. He played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is between 1998 and 2018.

He took 541 wickets and scored 11,196 runs across formats.

Shaheen, a left-arm pacer, has played 15 Tests, 22 ODIs and 21 T20Is since making debut in 2018 and has so far taken a combined 117 wickets across formats. He’s the first international cricketer to represent Pakistan born at the turn of the century.