In a bid to help the needy during the coronavirus crisis, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s Foundation has not just been raising funds but also feeding the poor during the lockdown. As a part of his Foundation, he visited a Hindy temple in Pakistan to distribute food.

“We are in it together and we shall prevail together. Unity is our strength. Visited Sri Lakshmi Narain mandir along with @JK555squash President @SAFoundationN to deliver essential food items. Ensuring #HopeNotOut,” the former Pakistan captain tweeted.

In a recent clip posted by the former international cricketer, he urged brands, with whom he has worked in the past, to provide him with ration so that he can help the needy. He also said that he is available for brand endorsements but all he needs is ration in return.

“I hope all of you are doing well. This is a different message from me for all the brands I have worked with in the past, different commercials. It was for my own benefit and they also utilised me for marketing purposes. Now, I am offering my services to all those brands for the sake of my country. As you all are aware, the food drive is on and we are trying to maximise it by covering as many areas as we can. Pakistan is a big country and there are many areas where people are still waiting for ration to reach their houses. I don’t want anything in return from commercial purpose, I am available for social media activities as well as for TV. I don’t want money from you but give me ration which I can provide to people in Pakistan,” Afridi had said in a video.