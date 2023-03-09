Shahid Afridi vs Gautam Gambhir: When And Where To Watch Legends League Cricket
The tournament opener will be played between India Maharajas and Asian Lions. All matches of the tournament will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Mumbai: The latest edition of the Legends League Cricket is set to get underway on March 10, with the final scheduled on March 20. Three teams, India Maharajas, Asian Lions, and World Giants are the three teams participating in the tournament. The tournament opener will be played between India Maharajas and Asian Lions. All matches of the tournament will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Several former cricketers including the likes of Brett Lee, Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Kaif, Misbah-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, and Shane Watson will participate in this year's edition of the LLC.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will lead Asia Lions while Gautam Gambhir will captain India Maharajas. Former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch will lead World Giants.
Where To Watch LLC 2023
Disney Hotstar has the brodcasting rights of the tournament and the matches can be watched live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.
LLC 2023 Live Streaming
The matches will be streamed live on Disney Hotstar.
LLC 2023: Full schedule
All the matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
March 10: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions
March 11: World Giants vs India Maharajas
March 13: Asia Lions vs World Giants
March 14: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas
March 15: India Maharajas vs World Giants
March 16: World Giants vs Asia Lions
March 18: TBC vs TBC, Eliminator
March 20: Final
