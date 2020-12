Shahid Afridi Wins Twitterverse With Golden Advice to Afghan Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq After Heated Argument Wit

Cricket is a gentleman’s game is a myth in the modern-day world, where the competition and the stakes have risen. On Monday, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi lost his temper on young Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq during a Lanka Premier League (LPL) match.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi urged the youngster to lay more focus on his bowling and not get into abusive talk during the game. Adding further, Afridi spoke of the good relationship the two countries share as well.

Afridi tweet: “My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don’t indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in the Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game.”

My advise to the young player was simple, play the game and don’t indulge in abusive talk. I have friends in Afghanistan team and we have very cordial relations. Respect for teammates and opponents is the basic spirit of the game. https://t.co/LlVzsfHDEQ Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 1, 2020

Here is how Afridi’s gesture bowled over fans.

“Kya hua (what happened),” questioned Shahid Afridi as soon as he saw Naveen-ul-Haq after the match while shaking hands. According to some reports, the veteran all-rounder apparently also chided Naveen-ul-Haq, telling him, “Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born.”