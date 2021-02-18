Shah Rukh Khan stole the show during the IPL auction, quite literally! It was hilarious to see Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in the KKR camp at the auction. Things became a little funny when Shah Rukh Khan – the cricketer – went up for auction. From the KKR camp, Aryan bid for him. While raising his hand, he had a smile on his face and that seems to be winning hearts. Eventually, he lost out to Punjab Kings – who bought him for Rs 5 Cr.

Here is how fans reacted:

Aryan khan smiling there on hearing Shahrukh Khan going under the hammer.#IPL2021Auction #IPL2021 Yeshwant Chitte (@YeshwantChitte) February 18, 2021

Broadcaster showing Aryan Khan when Shahrukh Khan’s name came up for bidding. I’m loving it.#IPLAuction2021 Parttime Sledgehammer (@Parttime_Er) February 18, 2021

Camera cuts to Aryan Khan when Shahrukh Khan comes up for the opening bid. Priceless.#IPLAuction2021 Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) February 18, 2021

So what is the strangest thing you’ve seen in the #IPLAuction so far? Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 18, 2021