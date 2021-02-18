Shah Rukh Khan stole the show during the IPL auction, quite literally! It was hilarious to see Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son in the KKR camp at the auction. Things became a little funny when Shah Rukh Khan - the cricketer - went up for auction. From the KKR camp, Aryan bid for him. While raising his hand, he had a smile on his face and that seems to be winning hearts. Eventually, he lost out to Punjab Kings - who bought him for Rs 5 Cr. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Aryan khan smiling there on hearing Shahrukh Khan going under the hammer.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021Auction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021Auction</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a></p> <p></p> Yeshwant Chitte (@YeshwantChitte) <a href="https://twitter.com/YeshwantChitte/status/1362366259942187014?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Broadcaster showing Aryan Khan when Shahrukh Khan's name came up for bidding. I'm loving it.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLAuction2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLAuction2021</a></p> <p></p> Parttime Sledgehammer (@Parttime_Er) <a href="https://twitter.com/Parttime_Er/status/1362366207064563714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Camera cuts to Aryan Khan when Shahrukh Khan comes up for the opening bid.</p> <p></p>Priceless.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLAuction2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLAuction2021</a> <p></p> <p></p> Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) <a href="https://twitter.com/ghosh_annesha/status/1362366064143687683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">So what is the strangest thing you've seen in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLAuction?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLAuction</a> so far?</p> <p></p> Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) <a href="https://twitter.com/gauravkapur/status/1362357224128061443?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Loved that smile on Aryan Khan's face when Shahrukh khan's bid was announced</p> <p></p> ` (@FourOverthrows) <a href="https://twitter.com/FourOverthrows/status/1362366708783046662?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;