Shah Rukh Khan stole the show during the IPL auction, quite literally! It was hilarious to see Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son in the KKR camp at the auction. Things became a little funny when Shah Rukh Khan – the cricketer – went up for auction. From the KKR camp, Aryan bid for him. While raising his hand, he had a smile on his face and that seems to be winning hearts. Eventually, he lost out to Punjab Kings – who bought him for Rs 5 Cr.

