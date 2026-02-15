Shai Hope, Jason Holder shine as West Indies beat Nepal by 9 Wickets to qualify for Super Eights in T20 World Cup 2026

West Indies become first team to reach Super Eights in T20 World Cup 2026 after 9 wicket thrashing of Nepal.

Jason Holder

West Indies became the first team to qualify for the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Nepal in their Group C clash at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Sunday. Captain Shai Hope led from the front with an unbeaten 61, while Shimron Hetmyer remained not out on 46 as West Indies chased down Nepal’s modest 133/8 with 28 balls to spare.

Jason Holder’s 4/27 sets up dominant win

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder delivered a match-winning spell of 4/27, dismantling Nepal’s batting lineup and earning him the Player of the Match award. Holder struck early and returned in the death overs to claim key wickets, including a first-ball dismissal of Aarif Sheikh and a superb catch by Matthew Forde off his own bowling. His disciplined line, subtle variations, and ability to exploit the conditions made him the standout bowler, restricting Nepal to a below-par total despite Dipendra Singh Airee’s fighting 58.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Shai Hope & Shimron Hetmyer seal chase with ease

Chasing 134, West Indies lost opener Brandon King (22) early but never looked back. Captain Shai Hope anchored the innings with a composed 61 not out off 44 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes), while Shimron Hetmyer provided fireworks with an unbeaten 46 off 32 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes). Their unbroken 91-run stand for the second wicket ensured a comfortable victory in 15.2 overs, with West Indies finishing on 134/1. Dipendra Aireeâ€™s 58 Only Bright Spot for Nepal.

Nepal’s innings revolved around Dipendra Singh Airee, who scored a valiant 58 not out off 47 balls (3 fours, 3 sixes) and added a late 54-run stand with Sompal Kami (26*). Barring Airee, Nepal’s batting collapsed, slipping to 46/5 in the 11th over. Poor shot selection and lack of application haunted the side on a batting-friendly Wankhede track.

Early collapse & late fightback for Nepal

Nepal lost early wickets to Akeal Hosein (Kushal Bhurtel cleaned up in the first over) and Jason Holder. Rohit Paudel (5) fell lbw, Aarif Sheikh guided one straight to fine-leg, and Lokesh Bam (13) and Gulsan Jha (11) flopped. Airee’s resilience and Kami’s late hitting prevented a total collapse, but Nepal never built momentum.

West Indies top Group C with perfect record

With three wins from three matches, West Indies topped Group C and booked their Super Eights spot. Nepal’s campaign continues to struggle, with this their third heavy defeat.