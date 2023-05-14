Shakib Al Hasan Set To Miss Six Weeks Of Action Due To Finger Injury

Shakib Al Hasan will miss six weeks of action due to a finger injury he picked up in the first ODI against Ireland.

New Delhi: Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against Ireland due o a finger injury. Shakib picked up the injury while attempting a catch of George Dockrell off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan in the 2nd ODI. As per reports, Shakib Al Hasan will be out of action for six weeks which means that the veteran won't be able to take part in the Test match against Afghanistan in June.

"Shakib hurt the tip of his right index finger while attempting a catch yesterday in the second ODI," Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said as per a report in Cricinfo. "An X-ray today confirmed a fracture on the base of the index finger. Such injuries usually take around six weeks to heal. Unfortunately, this means he is not available for the last match against Ireland."

Najmul Hossain Shanto Help Bangladesh Pull Off Brilliant Chase Against Ireland Despite the injury, Shakib came out to bat and played a handful cameo of 26 runs. Chasing a massive target of 320 runs in 45 overs, Bangladesh lost Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal early before Shakib added 61 runs with Najmul Hossain Shanto. Post Shakib's dismissal, Shanto took charge and scored a blistering 117 to set up Bangladesh for a 3-wicket win. Shanto was aided by Towhid Hridoy, who scored a quickfire 68 and Mushfiqur Rahim's 36. Earlier, Harry Tector's magnificent 140 in challenging conditions helped Ireland reach a big score of 319-6.