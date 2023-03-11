Shakib Al Hasan Violently Assaults Fans During Promotional Event: Watch Viral Video
Earlier this week, another ugly episode surfaced as a video of Shakib beating a fan in Chattogram went gone viral. The star cricketer was in Chattogram for a promotional event and that is where the ugly episode unfolded.
Chattogram: Shakib al Hasan is without a doubt one of the best all-rounders of his generation. In his own country, Shakib is regarded as a superstar and is arguably the greatest cricketer in the history of Bangladesh cricket. However, despite his stature in cricket all across the world, Shakib tends to find himself surrounded by controversies of all sorts after time and time again. he has been seen arguing with umpires and drawing unnecessary attention.
Nah i love shakib al hasan sometimes you just gotta beat 'em up pic.twitter.com/JDzA5q58TRadi ?? (@notanotheradi) March 10, 2023
In the video, you can see Shakib had a difficult time avoiding fans despite the high level of security. According to Channel 24, one of the fans allegedly tried to take the veteran all-rounder's cap just as he was about to get into his car. Shakib was enraged, and he used his cap to beat the fan. Shakib recently became the first Bangladesh player to grab 300 ODI scalps and the first player after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi to score 6000 ODI runs and have 300 ODI wickets. His on-field feats are nothing but exemplary. However, the Bangladesh royalty might have to face lots of backlash following this ugly episode at Chattogram, Bangladesh.
