Shakib Al Hasan Violently Assaults Fans During Promotional Event: Watch Viral Video

Shakib Al Hasan Violently Assaults Fans During Promotional Event: Watch Viral Video

Earlier this week, another ugly episode surfaced as a video of Shakib beating a fan in Chattogram went gone viral. The star cricketer was in Chattogram for a promotional event and that is where the ugly episode unfolded.

Updated: March 11, 2023 11:19 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Chattogram: Shakib al Hasan is without a doubt one of the best all-rounders of his generation. In his own country, Shakib is regarded as a superstar and is arguably the greatest cricketer in the history of Bangladesh cricket.

However, despite his stature in cricket all across the world, Shakib tends to find himself surrounded by controversies of all sorts after time and time again. he has been seen arguing with umpires and drawing unnecessary attention. Earlier this week, another ugly episode surfaced as a video of Shakib beating a fan in Chattogram went gone viral. The star cricketer was in Chattogram for a promotional event and that is where the ugly episode unfolded.

In the video, you can see Shakib had a difficult time avoiding fans despite the high level of security. According to Channel 24, one of the fans allegedly tried to take the veteran all-rounder's cap just as he was about to get into his car. Shakib was enraged, and he used his cap to beat the fan.

Shakib recently became the first Bangladesh player to grab 300 ODI scalps and the first player after Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi to score 6000 ODI runs and have 300 ODI wickets. His on-field feats are nothing but exemplary. However, the Bangladesh royalty might have to face lots of backlash following this ugly episode at Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Also Read

More News ›
Shakib Al Hasan Violently Assaults Fans During Promotional Event: Watch Viral Video
Shakib Al Hasan Creates History, Becomes First Bangladesh Bowler To Take 300 ODI Wickets
IPL Auction 2023 | Williamson To Shakib: Five Players Franchises Got For Cheap 
IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Siraj's Hilarious Reaction To Virat Kohli's Furious Altercation With Bangladesh Player
IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar's Response To Virat Kohli's Furious Spat With Bangladesh Players
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Shahid Afridi Enquires If Gautam Gambhir Is Fine Afte...

IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Fans Say Vintage Rohit Sharma As He Sma...

Rohit Sharma Completes 17,000 International Runs; Joins Sach...

Live India vs Australia Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AU...

Cameron Green Is A Once-In-A-Generation Player: R Aswhin Res...

Advertisement