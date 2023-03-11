Shakib al Hasan is without a doubt one of the best all-rounders of his generation. In his own country, Shakib is regarded as a superstar and is arguably the greatest cricketer in the history of Bangladesh cricket.

However, despite his stature in cricket all across the world, Shakib tends to find himself surrounded by controversies of all sorts after time and time again. he has been seen arguing with umpires and drawing unnecessary attention. Earlier this week, another ugly episode surfaced as a video of Shakib beating a fan in Chattogram went gone viral. The star cricketer was in Chattogram for a promotional event and that is where the ugly episode unfolded.