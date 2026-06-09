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Shakir Habib Gandhi leads Howrah Warriors to comfortable win over Kolkata Royal Tigers

Star player Shakir Habib Gandhi's brilliant batting performance and unbeaten fifty powers Howrah Warriors to 7-wicket DLS win over Kolkata Royal Tigers.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 09, 2026, 09:26 PM IST

Published On Jun 09, 2026, 09:26 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 09, 2026, 09:26 PM IST

Howarah Warriors defeat Kolkata Royal Tigers by 7 wickets

Howarah Warriors defeat Kolkata Royal Tigers by 7 wickets in Bengal T20 League

Leading from the front, Shakir Habib Gandhi scored an unbeaten 52 off 32 balls, while Sujit Kumar Yadav starred with the ball, returning figures of 3/20, as Adamas Howrah Warriors defeated Kolkata Royal Tigers by seven wickets via the DLS Method in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Batting first, Kolkata Royal Tigers found themselves in trouble at 75/7 before Ronit Ghosh produced a superb counter-attacking knock. His unbeaten 71 off 37 deliveries helped the Tigers recover strongly and post a competitive 149/8 in their 20 overs.

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With the target revised to 122 in 15 overs, Howrah Warriors approached the chase aggressively and remained in control throughout. Gandhi anchored the innings with a composed half-century, while Kazi Junaid Saifi contributed a brisk 34 off 23 balls. Shashank Singh then provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 32 off 18 deliveries.

The Warriors eventually reached 124/3 in 13.2 overs to secure a comfortable victory and collect two valuable points.

The Bengal T20 League is in its Season 3 and is organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal – Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings and Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda – competing across men’s and women’s competitions.

Men’s matches are held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women’s matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata. Season 3 is anchored by the theme Ebar Jombe Khela! – a rallying cry that captures the league’s spirit: fierce, uncompromising, and unmistakably Bengal.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Royal Tigers 149/8 in 20 overs

Adamas Howrah Warriors 124/3 in 13.2 overs.

Result: Adamas Howrah Warriors won by 7 wickets (DLS Method)

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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