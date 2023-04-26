'Shame On You..:' Jofra Archer Lashes Out At Journalist For Reporting Secret Surgery

New Delhi: England and Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer lashed out at the media for publishing news on him. While it is not clear as to what Archer was upset about, it is understood that Archer was unhappy with the reports of him undergoing surgery in Belgium which were reported earlier in the day.

"Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it's people like you that are the problem ," wrote Archer.

Archer got a response from Journalist Kit Harris who confirmed that the reports were leaked by the ECB. " The journalist's source was the ECB, your principal employer. (2) There is no "personal gain" or "exploitation" here. The ECB told a journalist something. The journalist reported it. (3) The suggestion that news articles should only be published with the subject's consent is bizarre," replied Haris.