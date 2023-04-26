Advertisement

'Shame On You..:' Jofra Archer Lashes Out At Journalist For Reporting Secret Surgery

Jofra Archer slammed the media for reporting a secret surgery he underwent in Belgium recently.

Updated: April 26, 2023 4:14 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: England and Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer lashed out at the media for publishing news on him. While it is not clear as to what Archer was upset about, it is understood that Archer was unhappy with the reports of him undergoing surgery in Belgium which were reported earlier in the day.

"Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it's people like you that are the problem ," wrote Archer.

Archer got a response from Journalist Kit Harris who confirmed that the reports were leaked by the ECB. " The journalist's source was the ECB, your principal employer. (2) There is no "personal gain" or "exploitation" here. The ECB told a journalist something. The journalist reported it. (3) The suggestion that news articles should only be published with the subject's consent is bizarre," replied Haris.

"You're making it sound like the ecb told him and he published it , when that is not what happened . So unless you know something that I don't please shed some light," Archer said in response.

"So are you saying he shouldn't have asked the ECB for the facts? Or are you saying that what the ECB told him was untrue?" responded Harris.

