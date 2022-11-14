New Delhi: Pakistan suffered a crushing five-wicket defeat against England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Post the defeat, Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment over Pakistan’s loss. Akhtar’s tweet got a response from Mohammed Shami, who took a dig at Akhtar saying the defeat is the result of Karma.

Notably, Shoaib Akhtar had questioned Mohammed Shami’s selection in the T20I team as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement. “India has to look at their captaincy and the management has to take the blame. The bowling had a number of confusing selections like picking up Shami suddenly he’s a good fast bowler. They didn’t have any other players. I couldn’t understand their final XI selection.”

Ahead of the final, he also said that England will find it hard against Pakistan, unlikely India, where they thrashed the Men in Blue. “The difference is that England is in a comprehensive position, their confidence will be skyrocketing. England know Pakistan bowlers are not like India. They will have to work hard to win, they won’t get a walkover.”

Shoaib Akhtar now has responded to Mohammed Shami’s tweet. Akhtar posted an image of Harsha Bhogle’s praise for the Pakistan team and wrote, “And this what you call sensible tweet”

And this what you call sensible tweet .. pic.twitter.com/OpVypB34O3 Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Shami’s tweet also drew criticism from Wasim Akhtar and Shahid Afridi as well.

“We should stay neutral. Indians are patriotic about their country, and I’m fine with that, we are patriotic about our country. But instead of that, you’re putting oil to the already burning situation just don’t do it, man,” said Wasim Akram

“Cricketers are ambassadors and role models and we should always try to finish [the tensions] between the two countries. We are two neighbours, and they have responsibilities towards each other. Things that cause hatred should not be done or written, if we are doing this, then what can we expect from the common person or the uneducated people?

“We should build our relationship, and sport is a medium that helps us build that. We want to continue playing with India, so these unnecessary things shouldn’t be said. If it’s a retired player, then also you shouldn’t write all this, but you should avoid it if you are a current player,” said Afridi.