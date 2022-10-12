New Delhi: The Men in Blue would be entering the tournament without their key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Both of them have been ruled out because of injuries and India’s search for a suitable replacement might have finally ended.

Team India’s 14 players squad alongside the coaching staff headed by the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is already in Australia to keep their preparation on-mark for the T20 World Cup down under. The Men in Blue won the first match against Western Australia ahead of their warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand.

Then they will clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan, which would take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23rd. This will be the third meeting between these sides after their clash at T20 World Cup 2021 opener. Both teams won one match against each other during the latest Asia Cup.

As per the reports of Cricbuzz, BCCI is planning to fly all three players including Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur to Australia and the announcement regarding the replacement for Jasprit Bumrah would be made on 14th August and would be chosen between the three.

According to sources close to BCCI, Mohammed Shami is the most probable name to replace Bumrah among the rest considering his experience in both Australian pitches and huge tournaments like World Cup. Shardul is most likely to replace injured Deepak Chahar and might find his spot in the reserves alongside Mohammed Siraj.

The decision would be taken before the official warm-up games to allow the players to get in touch before the official World Cup matches