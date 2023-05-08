Shami's Reaction After Gavaskar Mistakes Mohit Sharma For Him During Post-match Presentation Goes Viral - WATCH
Mohammed Shami along with Mohit Sharma and Sunil Gavaskar ended up laughing during post match presentation.
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans won for the eighth game straight of the ongoing season as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs on Sunday, April 7. With brilliant bowling skills, GT bowlers restricted the visitors to 171/7 in the stipulated 20 over innings.
After the match, during the post match interview, a hilarious incident took place. Mohammed Shami, who regained the Purple Cap, reaching the top of the table with 19 scalps to his name was called to take the cap. Mohit Sharma, who is another GT bowler was also called to present the cap to Shami. As the two GT bowlers took the stage, former Indian cricketer and legend Sunil Gavaskar got confused.
When Gavaskar was introducing the Purple Cap winner, he called Mohit Sharma instead of Shami, he said," Many congratulations Mohit Sharma for holding the Purple Cap, you're getting from Shami". Right after Sharma responded,"Thanks a lot sir, but I'm giving it to Shami. I don't want the Purple Cap". Video of this incident went viral all over the internet.
Here is the video:
Gujarat Titans's eighth win of IPL 2023
Gujarat Titans, propelled to their highest-ever total of 227 for two courtesy of a franchise record 142-run partnership between Shubman Gill (94 not out) and Wriddhiman Saha (81), came back strongly in the second half of LSG's chase to emerge winners in a comprehensive manner.
Chasing 228, LSG stroked their way to a strong 102 for one at the halfway mark but the wheels came off eventually, with GT tying down their batters with tight overs.
