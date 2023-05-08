New Delhi: Gujarat Titans won for the eighth game straight of the ongoing season as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs on Sunday, April 7. With brilliant bowling skills, GT bowlers restricted the visitors to 171/7 in the stipulated 20 over innings.

After the match, during the post match interview, a hilarious incident took place. Mohammed Shami, who regained the Purple Cap, reaching the top of the table with 19 scalps to his name was called to take the cap. Mohit Sharma, who is another GT bowler was also called to present the cap to Shami. As the two GT bowlers took the stage, former Indian cricketer and legend Sunil Gavaskar got confused.

When Gavaskar was introducing the Purple Cap winner, he called Mohit Sharma instead of Shami, he said," Many congratulations Mohit Sharma for holding the Purple Cap, you're getting from Shami". Right after Sharma responded,"Thanks a lot sir, but I'm giving it to Shami. I don't want the Purple Cap". Video of this incident went viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: