New Delhi: Shane Warne’s untimely death left the cricketing world in shock. Warne – who was 52- was holidaying with his friends in Thailand died due to suspected cardiac arrest.

Following his death, Victoria’s minister for tourism and sport, Martin Pakula, confirmed that the Great Southern Stand at the iconic MCG ground is set to be renamed the SK Warne stand.

“We will be renaming the Great Southern Stand the S.K. Warne stand and we’ll be doing that as soon as we possibly can,” Pakula said. “I can think of no finer tribute to the greatest cricketer this state has produced than to rename the stand the S.K. Warne stand and no matter whatever happens to that stand in the future whether it’s rebuilt, refurbished, renovated, it will remain the S.K. Warne stand in perpetuity because his legend will live in perpetuity.”

Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.