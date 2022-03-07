New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja was 20 when he landed himself an IPL offer. Jadeja had by then been a part of Virat Kohli-led India U-19 team that won the World Cup. He was raw then and an unknown product on whom Rajasthan was ready to put their money on.

That rag-tag Rajasthan side did not have the big names, but had someone named Shane Warne, who was the mentor-cum-coach and player. And that proved to be good enough as the Rajasthan side punched above their weight and won the inaugural IPL.

The day after Warne’s untimely demise, Jadeja hammered a breathtaking 175* against Sri Lanka in Mohali and also picked up five wickets – it seemed like the Indian all-rounder had paid the perfect tribute to his mentor.

In an exclusive conversation with ex-Rajasthan Royals Mohammad Kaif – while speaking on CricketCountry Instagram LIVE – threw light on the equation Warne and Jadeja shared. Kaif recalled how Warne referred to Jadeja as the ‘rockstar’ because he excelled at all three disciplines – batting, bowling and fielding. The ex-India cricketer reckons Warne guiding Jadeja helped the allrounder take his game to the next level.

“Warne used to call Ravindra Jadeja the ‘rockstar’. He loved Jadeja because he could bowl, bat and field. Warne knew Jadeja had it in him to go the distance. He always guided Jadeja with his fielding, bowling and batting. That surely helped Jadeja, who was very young then. Jadeja was also very lucky to have Warne around him,” Kaif said during the conversation.