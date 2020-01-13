Australia spin legend Shane Warne has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its counterpart Cricket Australia (CA) to organise a five-match Test series between India and Australia on a day when captain Virat Kohli said the team is open to playing pink ball Test Down Under.

India are scheduled to play four Tests and three ODIs in Australia later this year. India had refused to play a Day-Night Test in Australia on their last tour in 2018-19, but Kohli on Monday cleared the air and stated that his side is “absolutely open” to play pink ball Test in their next tour Down Under.

“I’ve said this before, but how good would a five-Test match series between Australia & India be next season. Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide D/N, Melbourne and Sydney. I hope both the BCCI & CA make it happen. Scheduling is not an excuse,” Warne said in a tweet tagging both the country’s cricket bodies, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and India and Australia captains Kohli and Tim Paine.

I’ve said this before-but how good would a 5 test match series between Aust & India be next season. Bris Perth Adelaide D/N Melb & Syd. I hope both the BCCI & CA make it happen. Scheduling is not an excuse @BCCI @cricketcomau @imVkohli @tdpaine36 @SGanguly99 Agree followers ?? Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 13, 2020

India and Australia will lock horns in a three-match ODI series starting here on Tuesday.

“Look we played the day-night Test here, we were pretty happy with how it went and it has become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we are absolutely up to playing day-night Tests,” Kohli told reporters ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia.

“We are absolutely up for the challenge and whether its Gabba, Perth doesn’t matter to us. We do have the skillsets now to compete against anyone in the world anywhere in any format of the game,” Kohli added.