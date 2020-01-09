Before deciding to auction his Baggy Green, proceeds of which will go to the victims affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia, spin legend Shane Warne wished to raise some significant funds. Warne has just not achieved that, but also created history after his Baggy Green became the most valuable cricket memorabilia.

Warne announced that he would auction his iconic cap on Monday, and ever since there’s been a bidding war went crazy with bids reaching $275,000 in just two hours. When this article was published the bids reached a staggering $520,500 from a Sydney bidder named ‘M.C.’. With this price, Warne’s cap has now surpassed the final auction price of the baggy green of cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman which was sold for $425,000 in 2003. The price has even zoomed past the bat used by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2011 WC final.

Here are the most expensive cricket accessories ever sold at an auction with their auction price:

Don Bradman’s Test cap worn by him in his last Test – 170,000 in 2003

MS Dhoni’s match-winning bat from the 2011 WC final – 100,000 in 2011

Complete set of John Wisden’s Cricketers’ Almanacks – 84,000 in 2008

Gary Sobers’ bat to hit 6 sixes – 54,257 in 2000

Sobers’ bat with which he hit 365* against Pakistan – 47,475 in 2000

In his glittering 21-year-old career, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets. He’s the second highest in the world after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

The final selling price of the cap could yet go even higher as the bidding is set to close at 10 am (AEDT) on Friday. Reportedly, Warne will also reward the winner with an autographed certificate.

“The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all,” Warne wrote on Instagram.

“Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis. This has lead me to auction of my beloved baggy green cap (350) that I wore throughout my test career (when I wasn’t wearing my white floppy hat).

“I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need.”