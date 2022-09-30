Raipur: The T20 World Cup is just weeks away and cricket experts have started to make their predictions about the mega event. Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson has picked India and Australia as favourites for the T20 extravaganza.

Watson backed India after their scintillating display against the defending champions Australia in the recently concluded T20I series which India won 2-1. Watson also put his weight behind Australia as he feels that home conditions will be a massive advantage to them.

“India have played well here in the T20I series against Australia (so they are one of the favourites). And Australia, for me, are the other big favourites, (because) they are playing very good T20 cricket at the moment. The conditions in Australia are going to be different, the grounds are going to be much bigger. The pace in the wickets is definitely going to be a little more there as well. Australians are the favourites because of the good brand of cricket they are playing and they’ll utilise the home conditions well,” said Watson while answering to My Khel during the post match presentaion at the Road Safety World Series.

India mostly enter ICC events as one of the favorites but despite reaching the knockouts many a times, the team has failed to win the title since the ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013. The Men in Blue were knocked out in the league stage of the last edition of T20 World Cup in UAE thus they will be keen to get their hands on the elusive title this time around. However, they have been rocked hard by injuries as Ravindra Jadeja and most probably Jasprit Bumrah will miss the marquee event.

Meanwhile, Watson was leading Australia Legends in the Road Safety Series. The team suffered a loss against defending champions India Legends and bowed out of the tournament. Chasing a target of 172, a blazing 90 by Naman Ojha and 37 off 12 balls by Irfan Pathan took India Legends home.