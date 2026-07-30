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Shanto backs Bangladesh’s pace attack, says his bowlers can take 20 wickets ahead of Australia Tests

Najmul Hossain Shanto has sent a strong message to Australia before the two-Test series. What did the Bangladesh captain say? Read the full story.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST

Published On Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 30, 2026, 10:30 PM IST

Najmul Hossain Shanto Australia Tests

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Bangladesh are preparing for one of their biggest overseas Test assignments in recent years as they get ready to face Australia in a two-match series next month. Although the visitors will be without one of their key fast bowlers, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto believes his side still has the bowling attack to challenge the hosts in Australian conditions.

The first Test will begin in Darwin on August 13, while the second match will be played in Mackay. It will also mark Bangladesh’s first Test tour of Australia in more than two decades.

Shanto backs Bangladesh’s pace attack

Bangladesh have suffered a blow with fast bowler Nahid Rana ruled out of the tour through injury. However, Shanto feels his team has enough experience and variety in the bowling department to compete against Australia.

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The Bangladesh skipper believes the conditions in Australia will suit his pace bowlers, while the experienced spin duo can play an important supporting role.

I have full faith in the team bound for Australia. I believe we can play good cricket. I think there’s really no point in talking about what might have been. Injuries aren’t really avoidable in this day and age. I think we have the bowlers to take 20 wickets, especially in Australian conditions.

We have two experienced spinners who can complement the fast bowlers. We have a capable pace attack. Everyone except Musfik [Hasan] is experienced. They have to give their best to take the 20 wickets.”

Rare opportunity to play Test cricket in Australia

The upcoming series carries extra significance for Bangladesh, who have not played a Test match in Australia for 23 years.

Many of Bangladesh’s legends including Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan never had a chance to play a Test on Australian soil. Shanto believes the current squad must make the most of this rare opportunity.

He said Bangladesh should aim to play competitive cricket, earn respect and show they deserve more Test tours to Australia in the future.

I think we are very lucky to play Tests in Australia. We should have played more matches there in the last 23 years, although we haven’t done that well in the format. So now that we are going to Australia, I hope that we play good cricket and earn respect. I am hopeful our competitive nature will earn us another invitation there. It is important that we can play good cricket, try to win, and give them a hard time.”

Australia’s full-strength squad earns Shanto’s respect

Australia have named a full-strength squad for the two-Test series, including their leading fast bowlers, rather than resting key players.

Shanto believes that decision reflects the progress Bangladesh have made in international cricket, saying stronger performances have forced opponents to take his team more seriously.

I personally liked the fact that they have chosen their full-strength team. They are not taking us lightly. I think our team has earned this respect. The more we improve our overall cricket, opponents will take us more seriously.”

Bangladesh eye a memorable tour

Bangladesh know the challenge against Australia will be difficult, especially away from home, but the visitors believe they have a genuine chance to compete.

With an experienced bowling attack and confidence growing within the squad, Shanto hopes Bangladesh can produce a strong performance, push Australia throughout the series and leave a lasting impression during their historic return to Test cricket in Australia.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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