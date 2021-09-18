Dubai: Virat Kohli dropped a bomb a few days back when he made the announcement that he would step down as India’s T20 captain after the T20 World Cup. While fans and plaudits took stands on Kohli’s captaincy call, India allrounder Shardul Thakur has reacted on the issue. Thakur, who has grown in Kohli’s tenure, feels surprised at the call made by the latter. The CSK allrounder also wished that Kohli continued as the skipper.

In an interview with TOI, Thakur said: “It is quite surprising. I wish he had continued, but he has done the job for India in the past few years. So according to him, maybe it is time to move on as the India T20 captain. I have not had the opportunity to speak with him. I would like to congratulate him on his time as the India T20 captain, but only after we win the T20 World Cup. Till then, he is still our captain.”

Hailing Kohli as supportive as a captain, Thakur also confessed that he has a very good relationship with him.

“My relationship with him is very good. We often joke about a lot of things. At times, I try to pull his leg too, but only if he is in the mood. After all, there are many things he needs to handle. I like to play under his captaincy. We go through different moods on the field. He has been very supportive and always motivates us to perform to our maximum potential,” he added.

Kohli would be leading the RCB side in the upcoming second phase of the Indian Premier League, while Thakur would be a key member of the CSK outfit.