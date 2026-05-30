IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Home
  • News
  • Star player from Rohit Sharma’s MI set to lead Eagle Thane Strikers in T20 Mumbai League 2026

Star player from Rohit Sharma’s MI set to lead Eagle Thane Strikers in T20 Mumbai League 2026

Star player from Mumbai Indians is all set to lead Eagle Thane Strikers in T20 Mumbai League 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST

Published On May 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST

Shardul Thakur set to lead Eagle Thane Strikers

Star MI player set to lead Eagle Thane Strikers

Eagle Thane Strikers have announced India all-rounder Shardul Thakur as captain for the upcoming edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2026, starting on June 1.

Shardul Thakur to lead Eagle Thane Strikers

One of Mumbai cricket’s most accomplished performers, Shardul Thakur, brings a wealth of experience to the leadership role, having represented India across formats and played a key role in several domestic and franchise competitions.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

The appointment reflects the franchise’s ambition to build on last season’s semifinal finish and mount a strong challenge for the title this year. The Eagle Thane Strikers will head into the tournament with a balanced squad comprising experienced campaigners and exciting young talent.

Under the guidance of newly-appointed head coach Dhawal Kulkarni, the team will look to play an aggressive brand of cricket and take the next step after narrowly missing out on a place in the final during the previous edition.

Expressing his delight after being named captain, Shardul Thakur said, “It is an honour to lead Eagle Thane Strikers in the T20 Mumbai League. We have a talented group of players and a coaching staff with tremendous experience. The focus will be on preparing well, playing positive cricket, and giving our best in every game. We want to create a winning culture and make our fans proud.”

Owner backs Shardul as strikers eye strong start

Speaking about the appointment, Eagle Thane Strikers owner Vicky Rupchandani said, “Shardul is a proven match-winner and a respected leader who understands Mumbai cricket exceptionally well. His experience at the highest level will be invaluable for the team. We are confident that under his leadership and with Dhawal Kulkarni guiding the side as Head Coach, the team can have a memorable season.

The T20 Mumbai League 2026 is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 13, with Eagle Thane Strikers set to begin their campaign against Bandra Blasters in the opening fixture of the tournament.

Eagle Thane Strikers squad:

Aditya Vinod Giri, Amartya Raje, Anuj Vinod Giri, Atharav Ankolekar, Ayaan Mohit Jain, Eknath Dinesh Kerkar, Kartik Mithilesh Mishra, Manan Bhat, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Rohan Rajendra Ghag, Sairaj Patil, Shardul Thakur (Captain), Shashikant Eknath Kadam, Shashwat Yogesh Jagtap, Shaun Motiram Rodrigues, Shivansh Lallan Singh, Siddhant Manoj Singh, Sumeir Samrat Zaveri, Vinay Suresh Kunwar, and Dhanay Parekh.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

BIG decision by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027 as Hardik Pandya set to lose captaincy?

BIG decision by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027 as Hardik Pandya set to lose captaincy?
Big jolt for Team India Women ahead of England clash as Harmanpreet Kaur is set to…

Big jolt for Team India Women ahead of England clash as Harmanpreet Kaur is set to…
Despite being eliminated from the tournament, THIS SRH star opens up on Indian selection, his name is…

Despite being eliminated from the tournament, THIS SRH star opens up on Indian selection, his name is…
What is ‘T60 Life’? India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav’s cryptic post leaves fans curious

What is ‘T60 Life’? India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav’s cryptic post leaves fans curious

Latest News

Star player from Rohit Sharma's MI will lead Eagle Thane Strikers in T20 Mumbai League 2026

Not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! This Aussie legend owns IPL's fastest 1,000-run record

Gill-Sudharsan roar before IPL 2026 final surpass Virat Kohli and his partner

Prince Gill roars ahead of IPL 2026 final vs King Kohli

Irfan Pathan names THESE surprising players as the best opening pair in IPL history

Riyan Parag’s heartening words after RR loss to GT

Editor's Pick

Ahead of meeting King Kohli in the IPL 2026 final, Prince Shubman Gill roars against Rajasthan Royals and achieves…

Ahead of meeting King Kohli in the IPL 2026 final, Prince Shubman Gill roars against Rajasthan Royals and achieves…
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill jokes about Sai Sudharsan’s bizarre dismissal after GT reach Final

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill jokes about Sai Sudharsan’s bizarre dismissal after GT reach Final
Shubman Gill’s century sends Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 final despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning 96

Shubman Gill’s century sends Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 final despite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning 96
WATCH: 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 96, breaks multiple RECORDS vs GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

WATCH: 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes 96, breaks multiple RECORDS vs GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
WATCH: IPL 2026 Toss Controversy: Why Was GT vs RR toss repeated? Fans recall 2011 World Cup final drama

WATCH: IPL 2026 Toss Controversy: Why Was GT vs RR toss repeated? Fans recall 2011 World Cup final drama
GT vs RR Qualifier 2: Vaibhav vs Siraj, Archer vs Gill five big battles that could decide who reaches IPL 2026 Final

GT vs RR Qualifier 2: Vaibhav vs Siraj, Archer vs Gill five big battles that could decide who reaches IPL 2026 Final