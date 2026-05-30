Star player from Rohit Sharma’s MI set to lead Eagle Thane Strikers in T20 Mumbai League 2026

Eagle Thane Strikers have announced India all-rounder Shardul Thakur as captain for the upcoming edition of the T20 Mumbai League 2026, starting on June 1.

Shardul Thakur to lead Eagle Thane Strikers

One of Mumbai cricket’s most accomplished performers, Shardul Thakur, brings a wealth of experience to the leadership role, having represented India across formats and played a key role in several domestic and franchise competitions.

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The appointment reflects the franchise’s ambition to build on last season’s semifinal finish and mount a strong challenge for the title this year. The Eagle Thane Strikers will head into the tournament with a balanced squad comprising experienced campaigners and exciting young talent.

Under the guidance of newly-appointed head coach Dhawal Kulkarni, the team will look to play an aggressive brand of cricket and take the next step after narrowly missing out on a place in the final during the previous edition.

Expressing his delight after being named captain, Shardul Thakur said, “It is an honour to lead Eagle Thane Strikers in the T20 Mumbai League. We have a talented group of players and a coaching staff with tremendous experience. The focus will be on preparing well, playing positive cricket, and giving our best in every game. We want to create a winning culture and make our fans proud.”

Owner backs Shardul as strikers eye strong start

Speaking about the appointment, Eagle Thane Strikers owner Vicky Rupchandani said, “Shardul is a proven match-winner and a respected leader who understands Mumbai cricket exceptionally well. His experience at the highest level will be invaluable for the team. We are confident that under his leadership and with Dhawal Kulkarni guiding the side as Head Coach, the team can have a memorable season.“

The T20 Mumbai League 2026 is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 13, with Eagle Thane Strikers set to begin their campaign against Bandra Blasters in the opening fixture of the tournament.

Eagle Thane Strikers squad:

Aditya Vinod Giri, Amartya Raje, Anuj Vinod Giri, Atharav Ankolekar, Ayaan Mohit Jain, Eknath Dinesh Kerkar, Kartik Mithilesh Mishra, Manan Bhat, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Rohan Rajendra Ghag, Sairaj Patil, Shardul Thakur (Captain), Shashikant Eknath Kadam, Shashwat Yogesh Jagtap, Shaun Motiram Rodrigues, Shivansh Lallan Singh, Siddhant Manoj Singh, Sumeir Samrat Zaveri, Vinay Suresh Kunwar, and Dhanay Parekh.

With IANS Inputs.