Shardul Thakur won hearts with his breathtaking knock against Australia on day three of the ongoing fourth and final Test on Sunday at Gabba, Brisbane. Thakur hit 67 off 115 balls on a tricky, pacy Gabba pitch. His knock was laced with nine fours and two sixes as he brought up his maiden fifty. Throughout his knock, he timed the ball well and that was the hallmark of it.

Thakur along with Washington Sundar stitched a record seventh-wicket partnership for India 123 runs. He and Sundar have got India back in the reckoning in the Test after they found themselves under pressure after losing Mayank Agarwal just after tea.

Fans went overboard making memes on Shardul to celebrate his show:

Rohit Sharma Highest Score in Australia – 63 Shardul Thakur Highest Score in Aus – 64* ✊🤙💥 pic.twitter.com/FuhuwHX26N Rohit’s Baby Cow 🐄 (@GoatHesson) January 17, 2021

#AUSvIND Shardul Thakur gets his first test runs with a 6 to Cummins Shardul Thakur : pic.twitter.com/XgV908pnqp Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) January 17, 2021

Rohit Sharma Highest score in Aus ( Tests ) – 63. Shardul Thakur Today Score – 64* pic.twitter.com/0OZ2csvlx5 Kl ns M lson 🧛 (@BatasariTweets) January 17, 2021

#AUSvIND Shardul Thakur after starting his innings with a six and a four: pic.twitter.com/6gToojfrdo Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 17, 2021

Tim Paine to Ashwin: Come to Gabba Shardul Thakur to Tim Paine: pic.twitter.com/CieqgUdNjY Ricky talks cricket (@CrickeyRicky) January 17, 2021

Thakur – who batting with full confidence – brought up his maiden fifty with a humoungous six off Nathan Lyon.

At the time of filing the copy, India was 309 for seven and they trail by 60 runs. With three wickets in hand, the onus would be on Sundar to get the runs and get India close to Australia’s first innings total.