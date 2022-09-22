‘Delhi Boys With A Common Passion For Ben Stokes’- Shark Tank Judge Ashneer Grover Catches Up With Virat Kohli
Before the vital game against Australia in the three-match series, the former Indian captain Virat Kohli met Shar Tank India judge and businessman Ashneer Grover. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India are ready to face Australia in the second T20I game of the five-match series at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The Rohit Sharma-led side faced a defeat in the first match even after putting up 200 runs on the board and will look to change their fortunes in the second match of the series to make it 1-1. In the last game, Virat Kohli failed to score big runs and all eyes will be on him during the match in Nagpur. Before the vital game against Australia, the former Indian captain met Shar Tank India judge and businessman Ashneer Grover.

Ashneer Grover the former co-founder and managing director (MD) of the Indian fintech company BharatPe and came as a judge in the first season of Shar Tank. He invested in a lot of projects during the show. Apart from BharatPe, he also co-founded Grofers. He met Virat Kohli in a restaurant in Nagpur ahead of the second T20I match against the mighty Aussies.

The former MD of BharatPe shared a picture with Virat Kohli and wrote, “What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for ‘Ben Stokes’ be discussing? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur!!”

Both were seen smiling in the picture with wine in the background. Cricket fans also reacted to this meeting. See reactions: