<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India are ready to face Australia in the second T20I game of the five-match series at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The Rohit Sharma-led side faced a defeat in the first match even after putting up 200 runs on the board and will look to change their fortunes in the second match of the series to make it 1-1. In the last game, Virat Kohli failed to score big runs and all eyes will be on him during the match in Nagpur. Before the vital game against Australia, the former Indian captain met Shar Tank India judge and businessman Ashneer Grover.

Ashneer Grover the former co-founder and managing director (MD) of the Indian fintech company BharatPe and came as a judge in the first season of Shar Tank. He invested in a lot of projects during the show. Apart from BharatPe, he also co-founded Grofers. He met Virat Kohli in a restaurant in Nagpur ahead of the second T20I match against the mighty Aussies.

What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for 'Ben Stokes' be discussing ? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur !!
Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 21, 2022

The former MD of BharatPe shared a picture with Virat Kohli and wrote, "What could the Delhi boys with a common passion for 'Ben Stokes' be discussing? All the best @imVkohli for the match in Nagpur!!"

Both were seen smiling in the picture with wine in the background. Cricket fans also reacted to this meeting. See reactions:

Ashneer time for a haircut ? ?
Tilotama Vikram CA, CS (@TilotamaG) September 21, 2022

May be he is bargaining with Kohli for add for his new product, like he has done with Salman ?
CA. Aditya Banka (@bnkadi01) September 21, 2022

Ashneer be like - it's time for a 3rd unicorn ?
CA Manas (@JManasKumar0311) September 21, 2022

Meanwhile Rohit to Virat:
Hizban Sheik Kabir (@HizbanSheik) September 21, 2022

Background dekhte party krne kaa discussion lag rha h?
Vijay Kumar (@Vijaykhandpa9) September 22, 2022

Two proper Delhiites one from West Delhi and one from South Delhi probably talking about gaddi de vich chalaan vaste koi naya gana dassi ????
Gaurav Kalra (@daredevilgaurav) September 21, 2022