Shastri Slams 30-Year-Old CSK Star's Fitness, Says He Can't Even Play Four Matches On Trot

Ravi Shastri has slammed CSK star pacer Deepak Chahar's fitness and said that the 30-year-old pacer can't even play four matches on the trot.

New Delhi: Former Indian captain and head coach of the men's cricket team, Ravi Shastri, has come hard at a star Chennai Super Kings player and used some harsh words to slam his fitness levels. , targeted 30-year-old CSK pacer Deepak Chahar, who suffered a hamstring injury after bowling just one over in Chennai's third match of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 8).

Chahar was signed for Rs 14 crores by Chennai in the mega auction last year, he missed the entire 2022 season due to a back injury, and in 2023 as well, Chahar is likely to miss the entire edition after suffering a hamstring injury.

In a recent interview Ravi Shastri slammed him and said that he can't even play four matches on the trot and has become a permanent member of the NCA.

"Let us put it this way: There are quite a few players who have become permanent residents of the NCA. Soon they will get a residence permit there, allowing them to walk in any time they want. And it is not a good thing. It's unreal. I mean, you are not playing that much cricket to be injured again and again. You can't even play four matches on the trot. Then why are you going to NCA for? I mean you come back and after three matches you are back there," Shastri said in his criticism for Chahar when asked about Chahar in particular and other Indian players who have suffered from the same injuries repeatedly despite being declared fit by the NCA.