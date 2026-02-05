Pakistan calls boycott India match ‘Appropriate decision’ to support Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Why did Pakistan boycott the India clash in T20 World Cup? PM Shehbaz Sharif reveals it’s a “considered stance” to stand with Bangladesh.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly defended the government’s decision to boycott the high-profile T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, describing it as a “considered stance” and a show of solidarity with Bangladesh.

Government Directive: No match against India

The government has instructed Pakistan’s cricket team to skip the marquee clash scheduled in Colombo. The decision follows Bangladesh’s refusal to play its matches in India due to “security concerns,” leading to Scotland replacing Bangladesh in those fixtures.

Prime Minister Sharif, addressing a government meeting, stated: “We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field. We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh.”

ICC warns of serious consequences

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reacted sharply to Pakistan’s stance, warning the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of “serious consequences” if the team fails to appear for the India match.

The global body emphasized: “The PCB should consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, of which it is itself a member and beneficiary.“

The India-Pakistan clash is one of the biggest money-spinners in the tournament, attracting massive revenue from sponsors, broadcasters, and advertisers.

PCB backs government decision

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reiterated its support for the government’s directive. The PCB has confirmed that the national team will adhere to the official advice, even if a rematch against India arises in the knockout stages.

Pakistan has already arrived in Colombo and will begin its campaign with a preliminary match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Bangladesh’s refusal and IPL row

Bangladesh’s decision to avoid India-hosted matches stemmed from heightened tensions, including the ousting of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL on BCCI instructions. The BCCI did not provide specific reasons, but the move came amid reports of increased attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s boycott is being framed by the government as a principled stand against mixing politics with sport, while also expressing solidarity with Bangladesh.

The development has once again thrust the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry into the geopolitical spotlight, with fans and stakeholders awaiting the ICC’s next move and the tournament’s progression.

