Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 76 powers West Indies to 30 run win over England in T20 World Cup 2026 thriller

Sherfane Rutherford's explosive unbeaten 76 turned disaster into dominance as West Indies recovered from 8/2 to post 196/6.

Sherfane Rutherford turned the Narendra Modi Stadium into his personal playground with a breathtaking unbeaten 76 off 42 balls, powering West Indies to a commanding 30-run victory over England in a high-voltage Group C encounter at the T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. In a match full of drama, West Indies ended a decade-long drought against England in the T20 World Cup-avenging their 2016 final defeat-and registered their second straight win to surge to the top of Group C.

West Indies, choosing to bat first, recovered brilliantly from a disastrous start to post a challenging 196/6 in 20 overs. In reply, England were completely dismantled by West Indies’ spin attack and bundled out for 166 in 19 overs.

Rutherford stars with blistering knock

Sherfane Rutherford delivered a match-winning performance, smashing an unbeaten 76 off 42 balls, featuring seven sixes and two fours. He was named Player of the Match for his heroic effort in rescuing the innings.

West Indies endured a nightmare opening, slumping to 8/2 in the powerplay. Captain Shai Hope was caught at cover point off Jofra Archer, and Brandon King fell to Sam Curran at sweeper cover. At the halfway mark, they were struggling at 79/4.

The turnaround began with Roston Chase contributing 34 at No. 4, including three consecutive fours off Will Jacks in the fifth over. Shimron Hetmyer added a quick 23 (with one six) before falling to Jamie Overton (who finished with 2/33).

Key partnerships and late fireworks

Rutherford anchored the recovery with two vital stands:

A 51-run fifth-wicket partnership with Rovman Powell (14).

A destructive 61-run sixth-wicket stand off just 32 balls with Jason Holder (33 off 17 balls, including four sixes and one four).

Holder provided crucial momentum, hammering three sixes in one over against Sam Curran. Rutherford reached his fifty off 29 balls and received a lifeline on 56 when Adil Rashid dropped him.

In the final 10 overs, West Indies plundered 117 runs, turning a modest position into a formidable total.

England’s chase falters against spin

Chasing 197, England lost early momentum and were spun out in the middle overs. Sam Curran top-scored with 43 off 30 balls, but the rest of the batting lineup struggled.

West Indies’ spinners dominated: Gudakesh Motie claimed three wickets, Roston Chase took two, and others chipped in to restrict the chase. Adil Rashid (2/16) and Jamie Overton (2/33) were England’s best bowlers, but it wasn’t enough.

With this win, West Indies topped Group C, boosting their Super 8 prospects in the T20 World Cup 2026. Rutherford’s explosive innings and the spinners’ masterclass made it a memorable contest between two former champions.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/