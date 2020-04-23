With no cricket during the coronavirus lockdown, India opener Shikhar Dhawan gave a glimpse of how he is keeping himself entertained. Dhawan shared a video on Instagram on Thursday where he is playing cricket with his son Zoravar inside the house.

In the clip, Dhawan is batting with his gloves on, while his son bowls to him. “Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan,” captioned the video.

Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment 😅 Dhawan vs Dhawan 💪🏻😈 pic.twitter.com/fDHVF8nVYC Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 22, 2020

Earlier, the left-handed opener urged citizens to take care of animals during the lockdown.

Dhawan, who made a comeback from a shoulder injury in the DY Patil T20 tournament was expected to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League for the Delhi Capitals but that may not happen soon due to the coronavirus lockdown.

IPL has been indefinitely been postponed and it is highly unlikely the T20 tournament will take place. There is also uncertainty over the T20 World Cup that is slated to take place later in the year in Australia.

Meanwhile, most of the cricketers are staying indoors amid the pandemic and are keeping themselves busy by interacting with fans and fellow cricketers on social media.

Some cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, and Suresh Raina among others have also made generous donations for the relief amid COVID-19.