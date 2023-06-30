Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan Likely To Lead, VVS Laxman To Coach Indian Team In Asian Games 2023

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead team India and Former Indian batter VVS Laxman to coach at Asian Games 2023

Updated: June 30, 2023 2:12 PM IST | By: ANI Feeds | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: India's opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead team India and Former Indian batter VVS Laxman to coach at Asian Games 2023, however, the decision is not finalised, according to BCCI sources.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had agreed to send the men's and women's teams first time to the Asian Games 2023 which will be held in China. Apart from Dhawan, the Former Indian batter VVS Laxman can also join the Indian team as a head coach for the tournament.

Asian Games don't come under International Cricket Council (ICC) and will not be recognised in International cricket.

Notably, Asian Games could collide with the events like Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The World Cup will be hosted by India from October 5 to

November 23 while Asian Games 2023 will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Meanwhile, Apart from domestic cricket, the India Women's Cricket Team won't have any other commitments in September. The Indian women's team participated in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

