After a string of failures, KL Rahul was back among the runs in the first ODI against England in Pune. He smashed a breathtaking 62 off 43 and more importantly helped India post a good total. India opener Shikhar Dhawan - who missed his 18th ODI century by two runs - hailed Rahul. Calling him a champion player, Dhawan reckoned Rahul is a class act. <p></p> <p></p>"It was great to see KL Rahul score a half-century. He's a class player and we all love watching him play. Failures make champion players stronger. I'm sure he's a much stronger player now. The way he came in today and helped us cross the 300-mark was great to watch. I am sure this knock will help him gain more confidence and we will watch him bat more fluently," said Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 98 runs in the match. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f4ac; It was good to see <a href="https://twitter.com/klrahul11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@klrahul11</a> score a half-century: <a href="https://twitter.com/SDhawan25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SDhawan25</a>&#x1f44c;&#x1f44c;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Paytm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paytm</a> <a href="https://t.co/JZZtnP6MB7">pic.twitter.com/JZZtnP6MB7</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1374432317578481664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Rahul's position in the side has been a matter of great debate in the recent past given Rishabh Pant's brilliant form. Despite poor form, India skipper Virat Kohli backed Rahul - who was the leading run-getter in the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>He was also the man of the series in New Zealand in the 2020 tour. <p></p> <p></p>Interestingly, Dhawan and Rahul had opened in the first T20I against England. While Dhawan was dropped straight after that game in which he scored four runs, whereas Rahul was backed. <p></p> <p></p>India would be hoping for another good show from the two cricketers in the second ODI on Friday.