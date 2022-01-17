Cape Town: The Indian team in South Africa would be bolstered ahead of the white-ball leg with the return of the specialists. As the side gets ready to challenge the hosts in the shorter formats, there are a few players who would look to get among the runs and get noticed by IPL franchises ahead of the mega auction. While some players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer have been retained by their respective franchises, there are others who would like to attract bidders with their show in South Africa.

Here are the players who would be eyeing lucrative IPL contracts:

Shikhar Dhawan: Despite his good form with the bat for Delhi Capitals, the experienced Shikhar Dhawan was not retained. The opener will look to show that he still has a lot of cricket left in him when India takes on South Africa.

Ravi Ashwin: Another Capitals cricketer who was not retained. Ashwin would be making a return to the white-ball mix. It is a big chance for him to come up with good performances and revive his white-ball future. He would also be in line for a good contract.