Mumbai: From making TikTok videos to slaying the Pushpa Raj dialogue on social media, time and again, Shikhar Dhawan has shown the entertaining side to him to his fans. A report on Pinkvilla claims that the Punjab Kings opener is set to make his Bollywood debut.

The report claims that the veteran cricketer has finished the shoot and things are deliberately being kept under the wraps. The report goes on to provide details that Dhawan would play a pivotal role in the film and not a cameo.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, “Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It’s a proper full-length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year”.