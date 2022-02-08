<strong>Ahmedabad:</strong> Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, had a light training session here on Tuesday evening after recovering and completing their isolation period. The duo was monitored by the BCCI medical team. <p></p> <p></p>It is highly unlikely that they will be straight away drafted into the playing XI for the second ODI, which is scheduled to be held here on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>On February 2, a COVID-19 outbreak had hit the Indian cricket team as three main players -- Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series. <p></p> <p></p>Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini was on the standby list. Saini had also recovered from COVID-19 and had trained in the nets on Monday.