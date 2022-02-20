New Delhi: With the T20 World Cup a few months away, teams have already started the planning process – trying to figure out a tentative composition and balance. India in this regard would feel blessed as they have problems of plenty. For example, there are a number of players in contention to open with captain Rohit Sharma. There is Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and KL Rahul as well. So, does senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan stand a chance?

As per ex-Pakistan captain Salman Butt, BCCI should ‘consider’ having him in the squad and that is because of his successful record in Australia.

“It is possible. He was in good form in the last series (against South Africa). He played with fluency. In Australia, in the ODI World Cup, he was very successful on those pitches,” said Butt on his official YouTube channel.