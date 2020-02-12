India opener <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Shikhar-Dhawan">Shikhar Dhawan</a> missed the New Zealand tour due to a shoulder injury he picked up during the third and final ODI against Australia last month. During that match - at covers, he dived to save a shot from Aaron Finch and hurt himself. <p></p> <p></p>On Wednesday, the left-hander took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen toiling hard in the gym. This would come as a piece of good news for fans who have missed him on the field. In his Instagram post, he mentions that he is still unable to lift heavyweights. <p></p> <p></p>His post read, "First gym session after my shoulder injury.. I am unable to lift heavy weights &amp; this is a good mental exercise of acceptance and making the most of it.. Keep going forward.." <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8dNo5yHhF3/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8dNo5yHhF3/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">First gym session after my shoulder injury.. I am unable to lift heavy weights &amp; this is a good mental exercise of acceptance and making the most of it.. Keep going forward..&#x1f44a; #OldSkool</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/shikhardofficial/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Shikhar Dhawan</a> (@shikhardofficial) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:17pm PST</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In the video, Dhawan can be seen doing squats, goblet walking lunges and calf raises. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan has been making the most of his time away from cricket. He was recently spotted at the Australian Open along with his wife Aesha Mukherjee. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, after blanking hosts New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, Virat Kohli-led India was whitewashed in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series 3-0. <p></p> <p></p>It was the third time in their history that India have suffered a whitewash in a series of three or more ODIs. <p></p> <p></p>India will now lock horns with NZ in a two-match Test series starting February 21.