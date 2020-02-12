India opener Shikhar Dhawan missed the New Zealand tour due to a shoulder injury he picked up during the third and final ODI against Australia last month. During that match – at covers, he dived to save a shot from Aaron Finch and hurt himself.

On Wednesday, the left-hander took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen toiling hard in the gym. This would come as a piece of good news for fans who have missed him on the field. In his Instagram post, he mentions that he is still unable to lift heavyweights.

His post read, “First gym session after my shoulder injury.. I am unable to lift heavy weights & this is a good mental exercise of acceptance and making the most of it.. Keep going forward..”

In the video, Dhawan can be seen doing squats, goblet walking lunges and calf raises.

Dhawan has been making the most of his time away from cricket. He was recently spotted at the Australian Open along with his wife Aesha Mukherjee.

Meanwhile, after blanking hosts New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series, Virat Kohli-led India was whitewashed in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series 3-0.

It was the third time in their history that India have suffered a whitewash in a series of three or more ODIs.

India will now lock horns with NZ in a two-match Test series starting February 21.