Team India players Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate their birthdays by cutting cake with the team on Sunday. The Indian Cricket Team's Instagram account posted a video where the trio was seen cutting separate cakes on special occasions. <p></p> <p></p>"December 5- Shikhar D, December 6, Shreyas &amp; Bumrah Birthdays and series win celebrations with a customary cake cutting #TeamIndia," BCCI captioned the video. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIdRUThgz51/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIdRUThgz51/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan turned 35 on Saturday, while Iyer (26) and Bumrah (27) shared their birthday on Sunday with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently recovering from a concussion, after being hit by a bouncer in the first T20I. <p></p> <p></p>The occasion became even bigger as India beat Australia by 6 wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series. Dhawan and Iyer were involved in the big victory for India while Bumrah was rested for the game. <p></p> <p></p>The southpaw slammed 52 runs off 36 balls to set the tone for 195-chase, while Iyer finished off the match with Hardik Pandya and scored 12 runs off 5 balls, which includes a massive 112 meter six. <p></p> <p></p>After the win, Iyer took to Twitter and wrote: "Couldn't have asked for a better birthday. Thank you everyone for your wishes." He also shared a couple of photos from the match. <p></p> <p></p>https://twitter.com/ShreyasIyer15/status/1335564288765784065 <p></p> <p></p>While after the win, Team India captain Virat Kohli was delighted after the clinical performance from the team in the absence of their white-ball specialists Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p>"Yeah meant a great deal. We've played as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that we don't have Rohit and Bumrah, our established white-ball players, in and still doing well makes me happy. Everyone has played 14 games at least, recently so they know what their plans are," Kohli said in the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>The skipper said that the bowlers did a decent job with a ball to restrict Australia to a chase-able total with the short boundary at Sydney Cricket Ground. <p></p> <p></p>"We just kept them down to a total which we thought was quite chase-able with the short boundary. It's contributions from the whole team that make you feel better because young players are taking their opportunities," he added.