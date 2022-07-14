Shikhar Dhawan To Lead India In Second ODI Against England But There’s A Catch

India is taking on England in the second ODI of the three-match series at Lord’s. India are 1-0 up in the series and a win at Lord’s will give them an unassailable lead in the series. India also won the preceding T20I series 2-1. Meanwhile, India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI. Unlike the first game, where England by bamboozled by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, England have made a steady start and have scored 41 -1 in 8.5 overs at the time of writing. As for the team combination, Virat Kohli has replaced Shreyas Iyer in the playing 11.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, who has made a comeback to the Indian team, has been given an important responsibility in the second ODI. Dhawan has been named the vice-captain of the Indian team and he will lead the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma on the field. Notably, Dhawan will lead the Indian team against West Indies in the three-match ODI series. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been given a break from the ODIs. India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs on the West Indies tour.

Meanwhile, Dhawan had a good outing in the first ODI against England. While he looked scratchy at the start, he gained confidence as the inning progressed. He played an unbeaten knock of 31 and along with Rohit Sharma (76) stitched an unbeaten partnership of 114 runs to lead India to a 10-wicket win over the hosts.

India’s squad for WI ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

India’s squad for WI T20Is: Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

*Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.