Shikhar Dhawan Visits And Provides Update On Rishabh Pant's Recovery

Shikhar Dhawan visited injured Rishabh Pant and provided update on his injury. He shared a picture with the wicket-keeper batter on his Instagram

Updated: May 31, 2023 7:28 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is on his road to recovery and has shown great signs in the past couple of weeks. The star wicket-keeper batter suffered a horrific car accident last year that ruled him out of cricket action. Pant has now even started walking without crutches.

The Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan visited Rishabh Pant after the conclusion of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. The southpaw shared a picture with him on his official Instagram account and captioned it by writing "Back and better than ever! So happy to see you again."

 

Even former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh commented on the post. He posted two diamond emojis referring to both Pant and Dhawan as gems. Shikhar Dhawan had a decent outing with the bat this season as he scored 373 runs in 11 innings and even smashed three half-centuries. His highest score was 99 runs.

However, his team Punjab Kings didn't get the outing they were looking for as they finished in the 8th spot in the points table with 12 points. They could only manage to win six out of 14 matches they played this season.

Indian Players React To Pant's Recovery

Earlier this month, the Wicket-keeper batter posted the video on his Instagram too. "Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!" wrote Pant in the caption.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya reacted to the video by posting fiery emojis, while Suryakumar Yadav, wrote, "Spidey is back! More power to you."

On the other hand, spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya wrote "Yes bro" while Kuldeep Yadav posted two heart emojis. Former India bowler Sreesanth wrote, "Love u brother keep believing."

Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was last seen in action when India sealed a 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh in December 2022. In the second Test which ended on December 25, he hit a match-winning 93 in the first innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

(with IANS inputs)

