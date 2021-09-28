Dubai: Given the good IPL performances, Team India would find themselves in a spot of bother with the T20 World Cup round the corner as there are some players who have not made the squad – but are in top form in the ongoing IPL. With the cricketing boards allowed to alter their squads till October 10, there could be a few players who still have an outside chance of making their way in the squad.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The RCB leg-spinner who was not picked for the T20 WC squad has been in ominous form with the ball. In the ongoing IPL, he picked up three wickets against defending champions Mumbai Indians and has made a strong case for himself in front of the selectors.

Shikhar Dhawan: Another player who was overlooked has been scoring a lot of runs in the IPL and the veteran opener is one of the big reasons why the Delhi Capitals are doing really well. With 430 runs, the left-hander finds himself at the 2nd spot on the list of highest run-scorers. He would be hoping to feature in his 3rd T20 WC.

Shardul Thakur: With Hardik Pandya not fully fit, in-form Shardul Thakur has a very good chance of getting a late call. He has been in good form with the bat and the ball and would be a like-for-like replacement for Pandya. He has picked up 10 wickets already in the ongoing IPL.

Harshal Patel: The right-arm pacer is the purple cap holder in the ongoing IPL season. One would have imagined that was good enough for him to seal a WC spot – but that did not happen. The current Purple Cap holder can also chip in with the bat and that makes him special.