Shikhar Dhawan's 'Singham' Avatar Goes VIRAL | Watch Video

Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan often remains in the limelight, not just because of his phenomenal batting skills but also for his looks and acting on Instagram reels.

Shikhar has recently shared a new reel on Instagram, captioning it "Aali Re Aali! Aata Tujhi Baari Aali! Coming Soon For Something New." In the video he appeared in a unique style inspired by Ajay Devgn's movie 'Singham'.

Dhawan will lead Punjab Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The southpaw has so far scored 6244 runs in 206 matches and is the second-highest run scorer in IPL history, only behind Virat Kohli, who has 6624 runs.

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 1 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Chandigarh.

Dhawan has not been included in India's squad against Australia for the three ODI series and has been kept away from red-ball cricket for a long four years. The last time Dhawan played in national colours was against Bangladesh in December 2022 in an ODI.

Amid the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023, every player is eyeing a spot in the squad of their respective teams, and Dhawan is no different. The upcoming IPL season could also pave the way for his comeback to the Indian squad.